AJK To Plant 555 Mln Trees In Four Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:34 PM

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has planned to plant 555 million trees on 0.642 acre land during coming four years under billion tree project initiated by federal government, said Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana here Friday

"Plantation drive has already been started from the capital city Muzaffarabad where 300 acre land will be covered at mountains near Chehla Bandi in the outskirts of city," chief secretary told APP after a high level meeting to finalize the strategy of successful derive.

He said under the project, out of 0.9 million acre open area, 0.6 million acre land owned by government or private owners would be covered through plantation in the territory.

The project would be implemented by the forest department with the cooperation and coordination of other concern departments and organizations and program steering and program coordination committees were being constituted to make the drive successful, he added.

He said the project would be a revolutionary nature to overcome the challenges due to climate change and to conserve forests, wildlife and natural habitat besides overcoming land cutting issue in Azad Kashmir and public participation in the project would be ensured for its success.

