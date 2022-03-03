AJK to remember ex-AJK President on 34th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) will commemorate 34th death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir K. H. Khurshid across the liberated territory of AJK with full State honor and due solemnity on March 11

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) will commemorate 34th death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir K. H. Khurshid across the liberated territory of AJK with full State honor and due solemnity on March 11.

The anniversary would be celebrated with reverence besides renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian shackles, to its logical end.

Rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul in the special ceremonies to be held under the auspices of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir besides his organization the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League in various parts of AJK including the district and Tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

Major ceremony to observe the death anniversary of Khursheed would be held at his mausoleum in the AJK's metropolis - Muzaffarabad - where Quran Khawani, besides a special function will be held on March 11.

Glorious tributes to Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, the founder President of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League and former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be paid in recognition of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination, an official of AJK government told APP here on Thursday.

The admirers of the departed soul will visit and place floral wreaths on the mausoleum of Khursheed-e-Millat in Muzaffarabad besides participating in Quran Khawani for the departed soul.

Adequate arrangements were being made for observing the death anniversary of the departed Kashmiri leader with great respect and honour, he added.

An identical major ceremony to pay tribute to the distinguished departed Kashmiri leader will be held in Mirpur on the occasion under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir Liberation League to pay glorious tributes to the departed soul in acknowledgment of his life-time meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.

The former President of AJK K.H.Khurshid died in a road accident near Gujranwala on March 11 in 1988 when he was travelling to Lahore by public transport after attending a lawyers' congregation in Mirpur the same day.