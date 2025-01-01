AJK Union Of Columnists Formed: Core Committee Elects All Office Bearers Unopposed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The core committee of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Union of Columnists, the first-ever AJK-level organization of columnists, has unanimously elected all of its central office bearers for the year 2025.
A meeting was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis with founder chairperson Ms. Sudra Iram Kabir in the chair, who elected unopposed the central office bearers of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Union of Columnists, says a press release released to the media here on Wednesday.
The newly elected office bearers include Sidra Iram Kabir, Chairperson from Rawalkot, Poonch Division; Zafar Mughal, President from Mirpur Division; Liaquat Bashir Farooqui from Muzaffarabad Division, Secretary General; Adeem Sulaiman, Sr. Vice President from Poonch; and Humira Tariq from Palandri, Vice President from Jhelum Valley. Zahid Awan, Vice President; Mirzajamil Ahmad Shahid, Vice President from Islamgarh; Ishtiaq Ahmed Atesh from Muzaffarabad, Additional Secretary; Bagh, Riyaz Geelani, Deputy Secretary General; Ijaz Chaudhry, Information Secretary from Samahni; and Saqba Khalid, Secretary Finance from Poonch.
Besides, the Core Committee also unanimously approved the induction of Professor Muhammad Asghar Maluti as Patron-in-Chief and Professor Syed Zahid Hussain Naimi as Patron.
The core committee meeting was attended, among others, by Sidra Iram Kabir, Syed Zahid Hussain Naimi, Zafar Mughal, Liaquat Bashir Farooqui, Dr. Abid Hussain Janjua, Professor Muhammad Sagheer Aasi, Mirza Jameel Ahmad Shahid, Hasher Rizwan, Javed Chaudhry, Qaiser Hussain Taib, Mohammad Farooq Jaral, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others.
Addressing the meeting speakers, including founder Chairperson Sidra Iram Kabir, President Zafar Mughal, and Secretary General Liaquat Bashir Farooqui, expressed gratitude to the core committee for unanimously electing them for one year. The office bearers will take an oath of office in Muzaffarabad this month.
The constitution of the union will be completed in one month, and the new membership will continue till the coming month of Ramadan, while the election of new office bearers will be conducted according to the constitution in the last ten months of every new year, speakers said.
