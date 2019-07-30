UrduPoint.com
AJK Vehemently Condemns Indian Aggressive Posture Of Violating Ceasefire On LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

AJK vehemently condemns Indian aggressive posture of violating ceasefire on LoC

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that India had badly failed to create panic by resorting to unprovoked firing at various sectors at the Line of Control in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that India had badly failed to create panic by resorting to unprovoked firing at various sectors at the Line of Control in AJK.

In a statement, the AJK prime minister strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on civilian population at the forward Neelum, Leepa valleys and other sectors along this side of the LoC in AJK.

The prime minister said, "India is continuously violating Ceasefire Line Agreement targeting civilian populous forward areas to the divert attention of international community from deteriorating human rights situation in the India held valley." "India wants to push behind the forward areas of civilian population but they will not bow before the Indian aggression and will continue to back Pak Army", he said.

"India is targeting civilian population with light and heavy weapons to spread fear among people but it will never succeed in its nefarious designs", the AJK premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider said the coward Indian troops were only targeting children, women and aged people and had no courage to fight with Pak Army.

"We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our valiant armed forces to give befitting response to the enemy", Haider said.

The prime minister directed the concerned quarters to keep vigilance on the situation at LoC and provide all necessary treatment and other facilities to the Indian firing affectees.

Earlier, in a briefing, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain informed the AJK prime minister that different projects costing over 130 million rupees had been completed at the LOC during the last one year. It includes construction of seven bridges, twenty community bunkers, 34 kilometer long roads, 34 first aid posts, 34 water supply schemes and besides meeting some urgent requirement of water and electricity in educational institutions.

The ACS (Development) told that the government of Pakistan had announced a special package for LOC affectees and work on it would be started soon.

