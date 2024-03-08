(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the International Women's Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, with renewed determination to fight for gender equality and the empowerment of women.

On March 8, various ceremonies including women's marches and symposiums, took place across AJK. These events highlighted the vital role of women in society and called for the elimination of discrimination and the safeguarding of equal rights and dignity.

The speakers condemned the ongoing incidents of molestation, rape, and killing of Kashmiri women by Indian forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to intervene and stop these atrocities.

The celebration of International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting gender equality and acknowledging the contributions of women in all aspects of society.

AJK remains committed to creating a society where women are treated with respect and honor and their talents and abilities are utilized to the fullest extent.