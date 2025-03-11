AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The spokesperson for the AJK Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has clarified recent news reports published in a section of electronic and print media regarding large-scale drug smuggling through the contractor responsible for fish extraction at Mangla Dam reservoir, it was officially said.

According to spokesperson, the department has a formal agreement with the contractor for fish extraction at Mangla Dam under which the contractor is responsible for extracting fish from the dam and adhering to all state laws.

He added that the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries does not condone any illegal activities under the guise of fish extraction and was committed to fully cooperate with relevant state institutions in this regard.

