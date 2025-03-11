Open Menu

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt Clarifies Media Reports About Alleged Drug Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:54 PM

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggling

The spokesperson for the AJK Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has clarified recent news reports published in a section of electronic and print media regarding large-scale drug smuggling through the contractor responsible for fish extraction at Mangla Dam reservoir, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The spokesperson for the AJK Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has clarified recent news reports published in a section of electronic and print media regarding large-scale drug smuggling through the contractor responsible for fish extraction at Mangla Dam reservoir, it was officially said.

According to spokesperson, the department has a formal agreement with the contractor for fish extraction at Mangla Dam under which the contractor is responsible for extracting fish from the dam and adhering to all state laws.

He added that the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries does not condone any illegal activities under the guise of fish extraction and was committed to fully cooperate with relevant state institutions in this regard.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker i ..

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

1 minute ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

1 minute ago
 AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media rep ..

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggl ..

1 minute ago
 Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

45 minutes ago
 ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's b ..

ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea

45 minutes ago
 Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express i ..

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan

45 minutes ago
F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

45 minutes ago
 Govt's economic policies yielding positive results ..

Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP securi ..

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

52 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for ..

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..

52 minutes ago
 Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging durin ..

Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan

45 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for deta ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir