AJK Women Take To Street Agitation Against Unabated Reign Of Indian State Terrorism In Besieged IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

AJK women take to street agitation against unabated reign of Indian state terrorism in besieged IOK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : In Azad Jammu Kashmir, a large number of Women from all walks of life Friday rushed to the streets in the State's metropolis on Friday to condemn Indian barbaric human rights violations in the bleeding occupied valley and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri women.

A large number of women belonging to political, social and other walks of life took out a big solidarity rally with the Kashmiri women from Civil Secretariat to Chatter Chowk.

The Minister for Small Industries and Women Development Mrs. Noreen Arif led the rally.

Holding banners and placards in their hands inscribed with anti India and pro-freedom slogans, the participants of the rally marched at main Chatter road and raised vociferous solidarity slogan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Women Development Noreen Arif expressed glowing tribute to the Kashmiri women who have been facing the worst human rights violations with bravery.

She said that today is 47th consecutive day of the curfew in held valley but valiant and courageous Kashmiri women are determined and standing shoulder to shoulder with their men against the Indian state terrorism.

Lauding the resistance of the Kashmiri women, the minister said that India despite worst atrocities in the valley couldn't demoralize our mothers, sisters and daughters in Kashmir.

She said it is our collective responsibility to raise voice for our oppressed Kashmiri women keeping aside our political, regional and other differences.

