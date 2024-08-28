Open Menu

AJK's Acting President Latif Akbar Condoles The Demise Of Ex-AJK Minister Chaudhry Aziz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:01 PM

Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State Chaudhry Latif Akbar on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayer of former Senior Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz in his native town, Haveili, district of Poonch division, who had died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State Chaudhry Latif Akbar on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayer of former Senior Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz in his native town, Haveili, district of Poonch division, who had died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

 

Paying homage to Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz's political services on this occasion, he said that the departed soul was a visionary leader who had made significant contributions to Azad Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Haveli district. 

He prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high rank in Jannah besides bestowing patience upon the bereaved family and party workers to bear the big loss with fortitude.

APP/ahr/378

