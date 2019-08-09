Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) All Parties Conference (APC) in a unanimous stance on Friday rejected India's attempt of making unjustified territorial changes in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)

The APC, in a unanimously adopted joint declaration which was read by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider at a news conference here, decided to hold a long march towards Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of IoK.

Protests would be held in major world capitals, including London, Brussels, New York and Washington DC, it added.

The conference was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Pakistan People Party AJK leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Muslim Conference leader Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, former AJK presidents Sardar Mohammad Anwar Khan and Raja Zulqarnain Khan, former AJK chief justice Hassan Gilani, among other senior Kashmiri leadership.

The APC viewed that the conference would convey a strong message to international human rights institutions and other countries that the entire nation would defeat Indian nefarious act.

Delegations having representation of AJK and Hurriyat leadership should be sent abroad to highlight the Kashmir cause, the declaration read.

It also observed that on August 14, the flag of AJK should be hoisted with that of Pakistan on every house in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The declaration stated that the Indian decision of August 5 was aimed at abolishing the Muslim and Kashmiri identity of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had created constitutional and governance crisis in the occupied Kashmir, it added.

The declaration noted that India's move was an open violation of the United Nations Charter and its Security Council resolutions, which was strongly condemnable.

Jammu and Kashmir had been turned into a military camp and cut off from the outside world, it added.

The APC said India had resorted to state terrorism, killing the Hurriyat leaders, workers and even government servants and then declaring them as missing persons.

Indian action could cause a great human tragedy in the state while Kashmiris would not step back from demanding their right to self-determination, it added.

The Kashmiri leadership urged the Government of Pakistan to revoke all bilateral agreements with India, including the Shimla accord, besides conducting an aggressive diplomatic campaign to mobilize the UN and other effective international organizations.

They appealed to the international community to play its role to make India give access to world aid agencies to continue their relief activities in the curfew imposed valley.