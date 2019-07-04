Supreme Court of Azam Jammu Kashmir Thursday announced the commencement of long vocation in the apex court w.e.f July 15

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Supreme Court of Azam Jammu Kashmir Thursday announced the commencement of long vocation in the apex court w.e.f July 15.

According to an official notification, the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been pleased to fix Monday, July 15, as the date from which the long vocation of this Hon'ble Court shall commence.

Subject to availability, the Hon'ble Chief Justice shall perform administrative as well as judicial functions, Hon'ble Senior Judge Mr. Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, shall be Judge in waiting and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, shall act as vacation Judge till further orders.

The main office at Muzaffarbad as well as the Branch Registries at Mirpur and Rawalakot shall remain open except on Saturdays, Sundays and all other gazetted holidays falling during the vacation, the official announcement added.