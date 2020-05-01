UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK's Economic Revival A Priority Of State Government: President Azad Jammu And Kashmkr Sardar Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:18 PM

AJK's economic revival a priority of State Government: President Azad Jammu and Kashmkr Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmkr Sardar Masood Khan Friday said World Labour Day has said that the AJK Government has taken upon itself to help socially protect daily wagers and labourers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmkr Sardar Masood Khan Friday said World Labour Day has said that the AJK Government has taken upon itself to help socially protect daily wagers and labourers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

in a message on the labour day, the AJK President said that a global health emergency has been declared due to the coronavirus pandemic and this, in turn, has led to a standstill in economic activity. A similar lockdown, he said, in AJK has affected the economy of the liberated State. He added that daily wagers, both skilled and unskilled workers have borne most of the brunt as industries and construction, all had to be temporarily closed to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Masood Khan vowed that despite the difficulties faced by the daily wagers and labourers, the State Government will not spare any expense to facilitate the welfare of the indigent and will in an enduring manner continue to provide financial and social support to them. He also commended philanthropists, who along with the Government have provided help in supporting the most affected segment of societyThe President said that economic activity halted due to the coronavirus lockdown will be restarted soon and the AJK Government is also working towards taking practical steps for revival of economic activity in AJK.

Related Topics

World Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military ..

30 seconds ago

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

31 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

1 minute ago

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical ..

1 minute ago

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian M ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.