UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK's Economic Revival Atop The State Government's Priorities: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:57 PM

AJK's economic revival atop the State Government's priorities: AJK President

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement issued on World Labour Day on Friday that the AJK Government has taken upon itself to help socially protect daily wagers and labourers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement issued on World Labour Day on Friday that the AJK Government has taken upon itself to help socially protect daily wagers and labourers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The AJK President said that a global health emergency has been declared due to the coronavirus pandemic and this, in turn, has led to a standstill in economic activity. A similar lockdown, he said, in AJK has affected the economy of the liberated State. He added that daily wagers, both skilled and unskilled workers have borne most of the brunt as industries and construction, all had to be temporarily closed to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Masood Khan vowed that despite the difficulties faced by the daily wagers and labourers, the State Government will not spare any expense to facilitate the welfare of the indigent and will in an enduring manner continue to provide financial and social support to them. He also commended philanthropists, who along with the Government have provided help in supporting the most affected segment of society The President said that economic activity halted due to the coronavirus lockdown will be restarted soon and the AJK Government is also working towards taking practical steps for revival of economic activity in AJK.

Related Topics

World Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Massive Ozone Hole Over Arctic Closed for Reasons ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits vegetable ma ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister fulfills promise of job to special ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns killing of DSP Shangla

4 minutes ago

Indian involved in bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris ..

12 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Latvia Up by 12, De ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.