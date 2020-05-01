(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement issued on World Labour Day on Friday that the AJK Government has taken upon itself to help socially protect daily wagers and labourers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The AJK President said that a global health emergency has been declared due to the coronavirus pandemic and this, in turn, has led to a standstill in economic activity. A similar lockdown, he said, in AJK has affected the economy of the liberated State. He added that daily wagers, both skilled and unskilled workers have borne most of the brunt as industries and construction, all had to be temporarily closed to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Masood Khan vowed that despite the difficulties faced by the daily wagers and labourers, the State Government will not spare any expense to facilitate the welfare of the indigent and will in an enduring manner continue to provide financial and social support to them. He also commended philanthropists, who along with the Government have provided help in supporting the most affected segment of society The President said that economic activity halted due to the coronavirus lockdown will be restarted soon and the AJK Government is also working towards taking practical steps for revival of economic activity in AJK.