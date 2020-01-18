UrduPoint.com
AJK's Neelum, Leepa Valleys And Haveli District Declared Calamity-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

AJK's Neelum, Leepa valleys and Haveli district declared calamity-hit areas

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday declared the recent heavy snowfall hit Neelum, Leepa valleys and Bhedi of district Haveli, the calamity hit areas

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday declared the recent heavy snowfall hit Neelum, Leepa valleys and Bhedi of district Haveli, the calamity hit areas.

In view of the heavy human and property losses due to landslide and snowstorms, the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan accorded formal approval of declaring it calamity-hit areas and appointed Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division as Relief Commissioner to supervise the relief and rehabilitation drive. He directed the authorities concerned to consider the weather situation while planning the rescue and relief operations in these areas.

He also directed to accelerate the relief operation in Leepa Valley and Bhedi, which are still cut off from the rest of the areas due to recent heavy snowfall. "Timely provision of basic necessities of life to affected population must be ensured", the Prime Minister further directed. Raja Farooq Haider issued directives to the officials concerned to accommodate the homeless affectees in the government buildings in the respective areas.

"The availability of sufficient stock of the medicines and other basic amenities of life must be ensured in the calamity hit areas of the state", Haider directed.

