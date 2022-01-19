Al-Moosvi condemns IIOJK authorities for closure of KPC

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has unequivocally condemned the closure of Kashmir Press Club by the authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has unequivocally condemned the closure of Kashmir Press Club by the authorities.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the closing of the club is an assault on the rights of the people and demanded immediate revocation of the order, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, addressing a condolence meeting in Badgam, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi paid rich tributes to Agha Syed Mustafa Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi on his 20th death anniversary.

He highlighted the educational and religious services of the deceased for the Kashmiri society.