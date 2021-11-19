UrduPoint.com

Al-Moosvi Condemns Killing Of Innocent Civilians By Indian Troops

Senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by Indian troops in Hyderpora area Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by Indian troops in Hyderpora area Srinagar.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a Juma congregation in Badgam, on Friday said that such tragedies were result of the unbridled powers given to the Indian troops under black laws, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He added that such incidents had been taking place for the past over 30 years, and if the troops involved in one such tragedy were punished, such episodes would not have repeated.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims of Hyderpora incident, saying that such Indian brutalities could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their freedom movement till complete success.

He said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute and urged the UN to put pressure on India to come to the negotiation table for amicable settlement of the dispute.

Agha Al-Moosvi said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government surrendered before the Indian farmers and added that it should adopt a realistic approach on the Kashmir dispute and settle it through talks.

