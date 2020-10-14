Al-Othaimeen: Saudi Arabia is Leading the G20 Summit to Unify International Efforts for the Benefit of Humanity

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen stressed that the G20 Religious Values ​​Forum on COVID-19, held virtually in Riyadh

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen stressed that the G20 Religious Values ​​Forum on COVID-19, held virtually in Riyadh, today October 13, 2020, is considered as one of the noble global endeavors aimed at serving humanity by engaging religious and community leaders in shaping global public policies.

He underlined the effective contribution of religious leaders in crystallizing renewed concepts and values ​​of sustainable development, peaceful and positive coexistence among cultures, religions and civilizations.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General appreciated the important and pioneering role played by the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the G20.

He congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the G-20 Summit, and the Islamic Summit, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their noble efforts in mobilizing cooperation, stimulating the global economy, and unifying international efforts to confront COVID-19, and serve humanity in these demanding and exceptional circumstances.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s stance that the global challenges resulting from COVID-19, illustrated the necessity for religious leaders and organizations to contribute to converging views among different societies and advocating the values ​​of tolerance, solidarity and moderation.



The Secretary-General also stated that the OIC urgently assumed its responsibilities in supporting the Member States’ efforts exerted at the national level, encouraged coordination among them, and contributed to regional and international initiatives and endeavors aimed at addressing the negative effects of the pandemic and enabling the most vulnerable countries to have the means of resilience and recovery.

He added that, in the context of engaging religious leaders in efforts to confront COVID-19, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) held, in April 2020, a jurisprudential and medical symposium with the participation of prominent Muslim scholars and medical experts, to discuss the spread of this pandemic and its effects from a religious and medical perspective.

He indicated that the symposium adopted important recommendations on sharia rulings related to how to deal with this pandemic, and to raise awareness of its danger and to explain the special dispensations and necessities that are underlined by studies in the jurisprudence on emerging Issues.