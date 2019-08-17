All seven victims of a terrible land sliding in remote village Akhore Ban in Hajeera tehsil of Rawalakot district were laid to rest Saturday afternoon after their bodies were recovered from the debris as a result of hectic relief and rescue operation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) , All seven victims of a terrible land sliding in remote village Akhore Ban in Hajeera tehsil of Rawalakot district were laid to rest Saturday afternoon after their bodies were recovered from the debris as a result of hectic relief and rescue operation.

Commissioner Rawalakot division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP over telephone Saturday evening that the deceased, including five minors, belonging to same family, were laid to rest in the local graveyard of their ancestral village at 4.00 pm Saturday.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly was amongst hundreds of mourners who offered the funeral prayer.

The commissioner said a seriously injured lady identified as Zubaida Bibbi, wife of Muhammad Riaz, was shifted to Rawalpindi for hospitalization.

As reported earlier, at least seven persons of a family, including five females, were killed and two others injured in a horrible land sliding at village Akhore Ban adjacent to Pothi Chapraan town of thickly mountainous Hajeera sub division of Rawalakot district after an under-construction Hydro Power Station overflowed its banks following torrential rains on upper reaches of the area in wee hours on Saturday.

"Three of the houses were totally perished in the landslide, according to commissioner Poonch division.