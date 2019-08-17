UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 7 Victims Of Land Sliding In AJK's Remote Village Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:31 PM

All 7 victims of land sliding in AJK's remote village laid to rest

All seven victims of a terrible land sliding in remote village Akhore Ban in Hajeera tehsil of Rawalakot district were laid to rest Saturday afternoon after their bodies were recovered from the debris as a result of hectic relief and rescue operation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) , All seven victims of a terrible land sliding in remote village Akhore Ban in Hajeera tehsil of Rawalakot district were laid to rest Saturday afternoon after their bodies were recovered from the debris as a result of hectic relief and rescue operation.

Commissioner Rawalakot division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP over telephone Saturday evening that the deceased, including five minors, belonging to same family, were laid to rest in the local graveyard of their ancestral village at 4.00 pm Saturday.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly was amongst hundreds of mourners who offered the funeral prayer.

The commissioner said a seriously injured lady identified as Zubaida Bibbi, wife of Muhammad Riaz, was shifted to Rawalpindi for hospitalization.

As reported earlier, at least seven persons of a family, including five females, were killed and two others injured in a horrible land sliding at village Akhore Ban adjacent to Pothi Chapraan town of thickly mountainous Hajeera sub division of Rawalakot district after an under-construction Hydro Power Station overflowed its banks following torrential rains on upper reaches of the area in wee hours on Saturday.

"Three of the houses were totally perished in the landslide, according to commissioner Poonch division.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Wife Rawalpindi Same Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer Family All From Rains

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Secretary on Environment calls on Ch ..

5 minutes ago

District and Session Judge Hyderabad calls for tim ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab instructs for practical meas ..

5 minutes ago

One Killed, 32 Injured in Bus Accident in Russia's ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister sets up anti-land grabbing cells at ..

15 minutes ago

Tourism Minister visits Changa Manga Resort

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.