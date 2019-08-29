All KP associations to observe August 30 as Kashmir solidarity day

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa associations have chalked out programs for August 30 to observe the day as solidarity day with people of occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa associations have chalked out programs for August 30 to observe the day as solidarity day with people of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Chest Society KP has also planned a walk on Friday, August 30 at 11:30 from Lady Reading Hospital to Khyber Bazar Chowk where Doctors, Paramedic and medical staff and nurses would participate in the walk to be led by Dr Yousaf Incharge Chest Department Lady Reading Hospital.

The purpose of the walk is to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to make the international world realize the severity of the Kashmir issue.

All Class-IV Associations KP and All Drivers Association would held programs at Civil Secretariat Lawn from 12 PM to 1PM to expressed their solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and to condemn Indian aggression in the area.