All options to be used against Indian aggression: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations

Mang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations.

Addressing as the chief guest at a function held in connection with the first martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Atif Nazir here on Saturday, he said that the people of Mang had a centuries' old history of valor, courage and love for freedom, and the youth of Mang are still fully determined to repeat the history of their forefathers.

While referring to the threats of Indian rulers to occupy Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the AJK president said that if India committed such a foolish act, the valiant people of this region will not only turn the liberated territory into the cemetery of the Indian Army, but they will also disintegrate India itself.

"We are fully alert on political, diplomatic and military fronts, and we will use all options when the time comes," he said adding that the Kashmiri people had pledge not to agree on anything less than the freedom.

Sardare Masood Khan said that freedom was the birth right of the Kashmiri people, and no power on the earth can deprive them of this right.

While strongly condemning the statement of India's chief of defense staff in which he had threatened to brainwash the detained Kashmiri children, the AJK president expressed the fear that the Indian Hindu fanatic outfit may kill these children in detention.

Therefore, the United Nations and the freedom loving countries should take its notice, and ensure safe release of the Kashmiri children.

Sardar Masood Khan paid great homage to Atif Nazir Shaheed, and said that he had set the precedence by sacrificing his life for the sake of defense and sovereignty of his motherland.

Other speakers including AJK Health Minister Dr. Najib Naqi, Sardar Mansha Khan, Chairman Ulema Mushaikh Council Maulana Obaidullah Farooqi, Qari Saeedur Rehman, and Sardar Tanvir Khadim, said that the Kashmiri youth were prepared to render every sacrifice to ensure success of the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement.

Meanwhile, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan visited the snow- avalanche-hit Seri and Sorgan Bakwali villages of Neelum Valley on Saturday, and condoled with the bereaved families.

While expressing sympathy with the families of 42 people died in avalanche, he said that besides paying compensation, all necessary steps will be taken to reconstruct their properties.

He appreciated Pakistan Army, police, local volunteers, and the officials of revenue department for their cooperation in the efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the calamity hit people of Neelum Valley