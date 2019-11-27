All Parties Conference on Kashmir situation on Dec 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Allian (PNA) is going to hold a day-long All Parties Conference on current Jammu & Kashmir situation particularly in protest and the back-drop of August 05, 2019 sinister move of Modi-led Indian fascist and extremist ruling junta abrogating the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

J&K PNA chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate told media here on Wednesday that the objective of hosting the scheduled APC titled 'Solution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in the current era' under the auspices of his PNA organization was particularly to facilitate all the Kashmiri political parties of AJK and GB to collectively discuss and review the alleged nefarious global conspiracies of the division of Jammu & Kashmir state besides to protest against the continual siege of the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 114 days by the Indian occupational forces.

The PNA chairman said that all the heads and prominent central leaders of the Kashmiri political parties including AJK Prime Minister and AJK President Raja Farooq Haider Khan, PTI AJK President and former Prime Minister MLA Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chauhdry, Dr.

Khalid Mahmood of J&K Jamaat �i-Islami, AJK Muslim Conference's central leader and former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Muhammad Yaseen, Member of Gilgit / Baltistan Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji, Khalid Pervez Butt of Jammu Kashmir Freedom Movement, JKLF leader Dr. Touqeer Gillani, Shameer Mayar from GB, Chaudhry Shakeel, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council and other top Kashmiri leaders will address the conference sharing their grave concern and protest against the continual nefarious Indian designs and move of disintegrating the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state to apprise the external world of the ugly face of the Indian imperialism involved in ethnic cleansing of the population of the muslim-majority Indian held Jammu Kashmir state.