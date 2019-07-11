UrduPoint.com
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Asks India To Allow Int'l Observers To Visit IoK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:42 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) asks India to allow int'l observers to visit IoK

Welcoming a recent report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) that confirmed massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Ishtiaq Hameed Thursday asked India to allow international observers to visit the (IoK) for on ground assessment

Talking to APP here, he said "The report, which is a follow up of other international organizations, has great significance as it contained details of human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces in IoK." However, he asked the international community to take remedial measures in light of the report's findings so that longstanding demand of right to self-determination could be fulfilled as per resolutions passed by Security Council of the United Nations.

He said innocent Kashmiris, who were struggling for their legitimate right, were subjected to brutal torture to suppress their indigenous movement.

"If the international community is sincere to ensure human rights there, they will have to take required steps to stop India from killing the innocent Kashmirs," he added.

To a question he said, "We also welcome the OHCHR's recommendation for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross and systematic human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir." He said, "We have no objection over the establishing of meaningful commission".

The APHC leader said at the moment, the people of Kashmirs were facing worst brutalities from the Indian forces and it was the international community's obligation to stop India to end human rights abuse.

Responding to another question regarding jubilation of Kashmiris in IoK soon after New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup, he said that this reflected hate of Kashmirs towards India. "This was the reaction to the brutalities, the Indian forces are committing in the Kashmir against the innocent Kashmiris".

