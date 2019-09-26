All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir holds anti-India protest

(@imziishan)

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the UN Military Observer Group here on Thursday against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

Hurriyat leaders, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Syed Abdullah Gilani led the protest demonstration, Kashmir Media Service Thursday reported.

The speakers on the occasion deplored that curfew had been imposed for the last 53 days in the occupied territory and the people are facing shortage of food and medicines.

They said that the Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiri people and reiterated the pledge to continue their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination at all costs.

The speakers also urged the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

The demonstrators on the occasion raised high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom and against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.