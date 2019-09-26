UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu And Kashmir Holds Anti-India Protest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir holds anti-India protest

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the UN Military Observer Group here on Thursday against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the UN Military Observer Group here on Thursday against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Syed Abdullah Gilani led the protest demonstration, Kashmir Media Service Thursday reported.

The speakers on the occasion deplored that curfew had been imposed for the last 53 days in the occupied territory and the people are facing shortage of food and medicines.

They said that the Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiri people and reiterated the pledge to continue their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination at all costs.

The speakers also urged the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

The demonstrators on the occasion raised high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom and against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Shortage Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

16 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

16 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

18 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

31 minutes ago

Two sub tehsils of Buner upgraded

1 minute ago

Barty in party mood after epic Wuhan win

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.