All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani urges UN to pressurize India to release illegal detained leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and stop brutalities in occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani said that India had converted the entire occupied territory into a big jail. He maintained that New Delhi would fail to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through inhuman tactics, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has announced to go on a hunger strike from March 23 against inhuman and immoral treatment of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails.

A statement issued by his party Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in Srinagar said that Inqilabi made the announcement against physical torture of the Kashmiri detainees and other violations of human rights by jail authorities.