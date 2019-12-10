UrduPoint.com
All Parties Hurriyat Conference Organizes Protest Rally

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Civil Society on Tuesday organized a protest rally against human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The rally was organized on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The rally was organized on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone led the rally and a large number of people particularly students of various schools participated in the procession.

The participants chanting slogans against India and carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans "go India go back", "stop killing in Kashmiris and "stop HR violations in Kashmir".

Addressing the participants, Abdul Hameed Lone thanked the people of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged international community to pressurise India to curb state terrorism, continued military siege and other atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The rally was attended by Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Zahid Safi, Mohammad Shafi Dar and Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah.

