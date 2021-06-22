All-Party meeting: A ploy to deflect world attention away from Kashmir issue: JKNF

While expressing serious reservations over the so-called all-party meeting in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that Kashmiris have no expectations whatsoever from the shameless lot of pro-Indian political leaders who have a long history of betraying their own people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :While expressing serious reservations over the so-called all-party meeting in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that Kashmiris have no expectations whatsoever from the shameless lot of pro-Indian political leaders who have a long history of betraying their own people.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said the meeting was a ploy to deflect the world's attention away from the real issue.

Commenting on the mainstream parties' readiness to attend the all-party meeting called by the Indian premier he said, "Kashmir's recent history is full of betrayals and infamous betrayers". Referring to the most shocking betrayals and compromises made in recent history, the spokesman said that politically conscious people of Kashmir would never forget the treacherous role the mainstream parties and its leadership had played since 1947.

"Instead of working for the larger interests of their own people, the leaders of the so-called mainstream parties have always worked on whims and fancies of their masters sitting in New Delhi. "These power-hungry political opportunists are always ready to serve their masters", the spokesman said, adding that the bitter reality remains that these quislings have actively collaborated with New Delhi and aided it in strengthening its illegal and forcible control over the territory.

"Now that India is under pressure from the international community to resume the political process in Jammu and Kashmir this shameless lot, which was censored by the BJP as a gang of thugs, is yet again ready to rescue New Delhi to ease off the mounting pressures", he said.

"We thought they might have learned a lesson after they were thrown away like trash by the BJP government and put behind the bars for many months but alas! A leopard never changes its spots", he said.

He made it clear that the so-called all-party meeting is nothing but a ploy to hoodwink the international community. "Indian government's sole motive behind this meeting is to ward off the pressure and show the world that all is well in Kashmir", he said.

Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, he said, was meant for the right to self-determination. "The struggle of the Kashmir nation for freedom and self-determination has been going on and will continue till they achieve the cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices", he said.