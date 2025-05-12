Open Menu

All Private, Public Sector Educational Institutions In AJK To Be Opened May 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:17 PM

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

After a pause of 05 days, all the private and public sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be opened on Tuesday May 13

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) After a pause of 05 days, all the private and public sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be opened on Tuesday May 13.

According to an official notification of AJK elementary and secondary education Department issued on Monday all the private and state-run educational institutions will resume the academic activities from Tuesday, May 13.

The private and public sector educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities across were closed on May 8 for indefinite period following unprovoked Indian aggression against various parts of Pakistan and AJK and the befitting response by the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in self defense that led to escalation of proper tension at the line of control and international border besides the working boundary comprising frontiers of Pakistan facing certain areas of Illegally Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

3 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

4 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

31 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

4 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

45 minutes ago
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

50 minutes ago
 Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along ..

Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..

59 seconds ago
 CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemica ..

CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil

1 minute ago
 Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on ..

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tri ..

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir