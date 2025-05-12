All Private, Public Sector Educational Institutions In AJK To Be Opened May 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:17 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) After a pause of 05 days, all the private and public sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be opened on Tuesday May 13.
According to an official notification of AJK elementary and secondary education Department issued on Monday all the private and state-run educational institutions will resume the academic activities from Tuesday, May 13.
The private and public sector educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities across were closed on May 8 for indefinite period following unprovoked Indian aggression against various parts of Pakistan and AJK and the befitting response by the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in self defense that led to escalation of proper tension at the line of control and international border besides the working boundary comprising frontiers of Pakistan facing certain areas of Illegally Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir state.
APP/ahr/378
