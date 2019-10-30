All resources will be utilized to make Rawalakot best tourist spot : AJK President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that all resources will be utilized to make Rawalakot into the best tourist spot in the liberated territory

He expressed these views during a briefing given to him after his visit to Dreak water supply project in Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir.

He said that all possible steps will be taken to ensure a pollution free environment and adequate water supply to Rawalakot city. "All hurdles in the timely completion of Dreak water supply project would be removed," he said adding that to promote tourism in the area, it is imperative to remove shortage of water in the city.

He hoped that the concerned departments and officials would not show any slackness and lapse in timely completion of this project.

In a briefing, on the occasion, SE Public Health Khawaja Sajjad said that 25 percent development work on Rawalakot water supply project has been completed, and all necessary steps are being taken to complete the project by June next year, provided the required funds in time.

He also stressed the need of including Chairh water supply scheme in annual development program (ADP).

Earlier, a number of delegations called on the AJK president at Circuit House Rawalakot, and apprised him of pace of work on different development projects and the people's demands.

Those who called on him included Presidential Adviser Sardar Ijaz Yousuf, Administrator Rawalakot Municipal Corporation Sardar Zakir Sher Afzal, XEN Local Governments and Rural Development Sardar Zobair Ayub and Sardar Shahid Latif.

A delegation led by President PML-N Constituency No 4 Sardar Ashiq met the president and apprised him of people's problems.

Another delegation from Hussainkot led by Sardar Ayub invited the AJK president to attend the martyrdom anniversary of Capt Hussain Khan.