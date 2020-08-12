All is set by United-Kingdom based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates to observe India's Independence Day falling on August 15, as black day to express complete dissociation with India for keeping bulk of disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir in her forced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) : All is set by United-Kingdom based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates to observe India's Independence Day falling on August 15, as black day to express complete dissociation with India for keeping bulk of disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir in her forced and illegal occupation for the last 73 by her occupational force besides turning the IIOJK into largest prison on the planet since the black day of August 05 last year, organizers said Elaborating the scheduled Aug. 15 black day program, Chairman of the UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit - Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan told media in London on Wednesday that his organization has secured formal permission from concerned British authorities in London to hold the scheduled black day protest in front of the Indian High Commission on 15th of August on Independence Day of India", says a message reaching and released to the media here on Wednesday.

Raja Sikander Khan said "it would be a great opportunity for us to send our message to all the diplomats, the world over, whom are likely to be arriving at the Indian High Commission London as guests to attend the impending India's Independence Day state ceremony", the message said.

"Main objective to observe Indian Independence day as black to reiterated hatred against Indian but also to send an unequivocal message to all the Ambassador's and Diplomats along with all the International dignitaries attending the reported impending ceremony at the IHC taking the den of Hypocrite faces of fascist RSS-oriented BJP-led government of so called secular democracy of India which they claim to be but the reality is totally different to their false claims", the Kashmiri leader said.

The Kashmiri leader reiterated the demand of immediate withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) which gave a right to any low ranking occupying Indian army personnel to shoot at sight and kill anyone in the bleeding occupied state.

He underlined that so far thousands of innocent people had been martyred under the AFSPA and so far not a single person had been convicted of killing these innocent Kashmiri people.