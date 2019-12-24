UrduPoint.com
All Set In AJK To Celebrate Christmas By Christian Community

All set in AJK to celebrate Christmas by Christian community

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Elaborated programs have been given final touches by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday with religious zeal and fervor, said Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Kashmir Christian Welfare Society Salik M. Gill.

Addressing a gathering of local Christian community held here at Mangla on Sunday to give final touches to the preparations to Christmas celebrations, AJK Christian Pastor Salik M. Gill said there was complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community in AJK to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of the country.

He said the minority communities in AJK were provided conducive environment to perform their religious rights and other due obligations.

Gill said the minorities will bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity and uplift of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make the defense of the country more stronger up to the required extent.

He said the christian community would not ever lag behind in giving any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

