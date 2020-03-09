All set in AJK to observe 32nd death anniversary of K.H.Khurshid on March 11

All is set in AJK to observe the 32nd death anniversary of veteran leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) K. H. Khurshid on Wednesday - March 11 across the liberated territory with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the struggle for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir state from Indian shackles, to its logical end

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : All is set in AJK to observe the 32nd death anniversary of veteran leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) K. H. Khurshid on Wednesday - March 11 across the liberated territory with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the struggle for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir state from Indian shackles, to its logical end.

Rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul in special ceremonies to be held under the auspices of his organization � the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League at all district and tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

The major ceremony in that regard would be held at mausoleum of K.H. Khurshid in the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad - where Quran Khawani, besides a special function would be held on March 11, to pay glorious tributes to Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, the founder President of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation league and former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in recognition of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination, the party's President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick told APP here on Monday.

The arrangements had been given final touches for observing the death anniversary of the departed Kashmiri leader with great respect and honour, he added.

A special ceremony to pay rich tributes to the distinguished departed Kashmiri leader would be held in Mirpur on Tuesday under the auspices of his Jammu Kashmir Liberation League to pay glorious tributes to the departed soul.

K.H.Khurshid had died in a road accident near Gujranwala on March 11,1988 when he was on way to Lahore by a public service vehicle.