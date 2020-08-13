All set in AJK to observe Pakistan Independence day with traditional zeal and fervor

All is set across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and to translate the ideology of accession of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan into reality through making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) : All is set across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and to translate the ideology of accession of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan into reality through making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success.

Like all previous years, the Kashmiris are fully prepared to celebrate the independence day of Pakistan, their ultimate destination in all respect, with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination till it reach to its logical end.

It will be a gazetted holiday across the AJK state.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out with major national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance. Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley. The national flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages.

The national flag of Pakistan will also be hoisted on all private and public buildings.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day. The private and official building are being beautifully decorated with the colorful buntings and national flag of Pakistan.

Participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies will sing the national anthem simultaneously with the nation-wide programme for fluttering of the national flag at stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt and the nation will join singing the national anthem.

Full dressed contingents of police and the boy scouts will salute the national flag of Pakistan in the flag hoisting ceremonies to be held at district and tehsil headquarters, local organizers of the scheduled Independence day of Pakistan ceremonies told this scribe.

In Mirpur district, major national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the day will be held under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social, political and public representative organisations at the Municipal Corporation lawn where the national flag of Pakistan will be unfurled at the Corporation's lawn at 8.30 p.m, it was officially said.

"A well uniformed contingent of AJK Police and the boy scouts will present guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the flag hoisting ceremony", Divisional Information officer Javed Mallick told APP here Thursday. The school children on this occasion will sing the national songs on musical instruments to express their fullest love and solidarity with Pakistan from the core of their heart.

Besides the AJK government,various social, political and public representative organizations have given final shape to the arrangements for celebrating 'Jashan-e-Azadi - e - Pakistan' with traditional enthusiasm and devotion.