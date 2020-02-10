All set in Kashmir to remember shaheed Maqbbol Butt on his martyrdom anniversary

Capacious programs have been chalked out to commemorate the 36th martyrdom anniversary of leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt shaheed at both sides of the line of control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : Capacious programs have been chalked out to commemorate the 36th martyrdom anniversary of leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt shaheed at both sides of the line of control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir tomorrow.

The martyrdom anniversary would be observed with renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed Kashmiri leader till the achievement of legitimate right of self determination by the Jammu & Kashmir people through the liberation of the homeland from long Indian yoke, the organizers announced.

Rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns at both sides of the Line of Control will be hallmark of the day to pay tributes to shaheed Maqbool Butt who was put to gallows by India this day in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984 for his "offense" of raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke and demanding the right of self determination for the people of Jammu Kashmir state under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

At both sides of the LoC in disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir, a complete strike followed by rallies, seminars, conferences and processions will be the hallmark of the martyrdom day of one of the pioneer leaders of the Kashmir freedom struggle Shaheed Maqobbol Butt who had also served as President of Jammu Kashmir Plebisictie Front from 1969 to 1974, according to ex President J & K Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt Advocate.

"Besides, memorandums containing Kashmiris long-standing persistent demand of the early resolution of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions, will be handed over to the nearest UN observers missions in occupied Jammu Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir", Dutt told APP here while highlighting the program of observance of the martyrdom day at either side of the line of control.

And according to Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front sources, major ceremony to observe the day will be held in Muzaffarabad under the auspices of JKLF. National Students Front and Jammu Kashmir Plebisicte Front. Similarly rallies will be held in Bagh, Kotli, Khuiratta, Dadayal in AJK as well as in Karachi, Rawalpindi Lahore and Sialkot to pay tributes to the departed soul.

In Mirpur district, processions and rallies will be taken out jointly under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front and Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation and other groups, to observe the anniversary of the martyred leader. The demonstrating people will be march through the major city streets in a big procession.

Speakers on this occasion will pay rich tributes to Maqbool Butt for his heroic struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian occupation and for giving the sacrifice of his life for the cause of the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian subjugation.

And in the already indefinite curfew-riddled Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last over five months, a complete strike will be observed on February 11 to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on that day in 1984.

The call for the complete strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other freedom-loving organizations in separate statements issued in occupied Srinagar Sunday, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control. APP / AHR.