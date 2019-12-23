UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate Christmas By Christian Fraternity In AJK On Dec 25

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Elaborated programmes have been given final shape by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday (25th of December), Christian Pastor of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Chairman AJK Christian Welfare Society Salik M. Gill said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Elaborated programmes have been given final shape by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday (25th of December), Christian Pastor of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Chairman AJK Christian Welfare Society Salik M. Gill said.

Addressing a gathering of local Christian community held at Mangla near here Monday to give final touches to the preparations to celebrate the Christmas, Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Kashmir Christian Welfare Society Salik M. Gill said that there was complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community following traditional communal harmony between minorities and majority community in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of the country.

Pastor Gill said that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the soil of motherland � Pakistan and AJK are enriched with conducive environment for the minority communities where there was complete sovereignty and freedom to perform their religious rites and other due obligations.

Gill said that the minorities will bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity and uplift of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make the defense of the country more stronger up to the required extent.

Pastor Gill said that the minority Christian community will not ever lag behind in giving any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success. Since the minorities are bent upon to pay their due share for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination, he added.

On this occasion, the participant Christian children and others performed the special service by singing the songs to open the preparations for celebrating Christmas besides their community across the world.

Participants also offered special prayers for the speedy progress and prosperity and security of the country and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

