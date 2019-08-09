All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir on Aug

The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the line of control to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the line of control to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional zeal and fervor.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The People of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the curfew-clamped bleeding valley was expected to be deprived of celebrating the sacred day, because of the total locking down of the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state by the Indian armed forces in follow up of recent unilateral sinister Indian move of revocation of special status of the disputed state.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report from across the line of control here Friday said.

The biggest eid prayer congregations are reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report said.

Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS).

AJK government has announced Aug 12 to 15 official holidays for celebrating.

Entire detained Kashmiri leadership in the occupied state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir will continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added.