UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set To Celebrate Eid Ul Adha In Kashmir On Aug

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:47 PM

All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir on Aug

The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the line of control to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the line of control to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional zeal and fervor.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The People of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the curfew-clamped bleeding valley was expected to be deprived of celebrating the sacred day, because of the total locking down of the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state by the Indian armed forces in follow up of recent unilateral sinister Indian move of revocation of special status of the disputed state.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report from across the line of control here Friday said.

The biggest eid prayer congregations are reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report said.

Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS).

AJK government has announced Aug 12 to 15 official holidays for celebrating.

Entire detained Kashmiri leadership in the occupied state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir will continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Hurriyat Conference Line Of Control EID Holidays Jammu Srinagar Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Atambayev's Allies Say No Rallies Planned So Far i ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Backs Canadian Mining Project ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for ensuring quality services at priva ..

2 minutes ago

Model courts dispose of 77 cases in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani visits ailing Mushahidullah

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh grants special remission to c ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.