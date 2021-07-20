All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir with full religious zeal and fervor on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the Line of Control are all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha with religious zeal and fervor on Wednesday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the Line of Control are all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha with religious zeal and fervor on Wednesday.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Indian occupational forces have locked all mosques and other sites of worships to resist Muslim population attending Eid congregations to offer the Eid prayers.

As such, the people of IIOJ&K were being deprived of celebrating the sanctified day, because of the siege of the internationally acknowledged disputed IIOJ&K state by over a million of the Indian occupying armed forces in follow up of the August 5, 2919 unilateral sinister and forced unlawful Indian action of revocation of special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Despite of complete ban imposed by the Indian occupational forces on holding of the centralized Eid prayers congregations across the IIOJ&K, the valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state are fully determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with full religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report reaching from across the Line of Control here Tuesday said.

The biggest Eid congregation is reportedly scheduled to be held by the Kashmiri Muslims, in all circumstances, at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report revealed.

Other big Eid prayer congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eid gahs and open places.

Later on, the 'Farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibraheem (AS).

The AJK government has announced July 20 to July 21 two official holidays for celebrating the Eid festival.

The entire detained Kashmiri leadership in the Occupied State including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world would continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added.

APP / AHR.