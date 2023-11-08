Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Iqbal Day In Kashmir On Nov 9

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 10:07 PM

All is set to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9 (Thursday) with zeal and zest

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Nov, 2023) All is set to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9 (Thursday) with zeal and zest.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir comprehensive programmes have been finalised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal, who presented the idea of the creation of Pakistan, with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder in line with thoughts of the great poet-philosopher, the AJK government sources told APP Wednesday evening.

The world-fame poet of the east was born on November 9, 1877, in Kashmiri Mohalla, an ancient thickly-populated locality of Sialkot city.

Special events will be held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. Various cultural, political and social organizations will hold special meetings and seminars in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary poet-philosopher Iqbal.

The school children will present tableaus depicting Iqbal’s message to the young generation of his visioned subcontinents' Muslims separate homeland - Pakistan through his high calibre poetry with advice to the youth to emerge as the future architects of the nation.

