All Set To Host Event Titled 'Mapping Of Public & Private Sectors-Delivery Of FP Services In AJK, GB' On Sep 10

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

All set to host event titled 'Mapping of Public & Private Sectors-Delivery of FP Services in AJK, GB' on Sep 10

AJK Population Welfare Department, in collaboration with NHSR&C and UNFPA Pakistan, is all set to convene a conference titled 'Mapping of Public & Private Sectors-- Delivery of FP Services in AJK and GB' in Islamabad on Thursda

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 09 (APP):AJK Population Welfare Department, in collaboration with NHSR&C and UNFPA Pakistan, is all set to convene a conference titled 'Mapping of Public & Private Sectors-- Delivery of FP Services in AJK and GB' in Islamabad on Thursday.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, AJK Secretary to the AJK govt. for Population Welfare Raja Muhammad Razaq told that Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Apart from senior functionaries of the Federal, provincial and regional Governments of Pakistan, senior public & private functionaries related to Population and Health Sectors, Civil Society Organizations, Academia and Media representatives will also participate, he said.

In view of the extra-ordinary significance of the event, Heads of all development partners will also join this important event virtually, he said and added that the virtual participation will not only be a source of inspiration for the policy executing organizations but will also lead to further the coordinated efforts for addressing the challenge of rapid population growth in Pakistan, in viable manners", the Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK said.

Replying to a question , Secretary Population Welfare Department said the objective is to enumerate the types of services and geographic location of all public-private health facilities and major pharmacies in both districts for provision of FP counseling, information, services, referrals, and ensure availability of contraceptive commodity.

He added that this mapping was an initial step for developing a model healthcare system through Universal Health Coverage in AJK and GB.

