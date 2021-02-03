All set to observe Kashmir day in Rawalpindi

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in Rawalpindi on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination according to the United Nation's resolutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in Rawalpindi on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination according to the United Nation's resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

The religious, political as well as social organizations including Awami Muslim League will hold a public meeting at Lal Haveli where Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will address the meeting while trade bodies of the city would organize a rally at Fawara Chowk.

Quran Khawani will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Arts Council also chalked out various programmes to mark the day.