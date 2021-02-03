UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set To Observe Kashmir Day In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

All set to observe Kashmir day in Rawalpindi

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in Rawalpindi on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination according to the United Nation's resolutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in Rawalpindi on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination according to the United Nation's resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

The religious, political as well as social organizations including Awami Muslim League will hold a public meeting at Lal Haveli where Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will address the meeting while trade bodies of the city would organize a rally at Fawara Chowk.

Quran Khawani will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Arts Council also chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi February Muslim All

Recent Stories

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

11 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

36 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

49 minutes ago

DPO suspends police officials for assaulting women ..

44 seconds ago

Philippines logs 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, total t ..

45 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 medical technician successfully manage ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.