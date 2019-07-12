All set to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day at both sides of LoC on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Jammu and Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IoK as well as rest of the world to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination and for the freedom of IoK from the Indian yoke.

According to official sources,the historic day will be marked with rich tributes to be paid to 22 valiant sons of the soil of Jammu and Kashmir who commenced freed struggle laying down their lives this day - July 13, 1931 in front of Srinagar Jail.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion.

The Kashmir Martyrs Day was observed on July 13 every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu and Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last six decades, official sources told APP here while unveiling the state programme to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

In Bhimbher a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on this occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political and social organizations, Chairman of the Committee and Bhimbher Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood said.

The programme to mark the day with full respect was being given final touches, the DC said.

Special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will also be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931.