All Set To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day Across AJK With Renewed Pledge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

Kashmir solidarity day would be observed across all the ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir like all the four provinces of Pakistan besides,Kashmiri expatriates living other parts of the globe with renewed pledge on February 5 to highlight the Indian plight on Kashmiri people and express complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at this crucial juncture

MUZAFFARABAD, February 4(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Kashmir solidarity day would be observed across all the ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir like all the four provinces of Pakistan besides,Kashmiri expatriates living other parts of the globe with renewed pledge on February 5 to highlight the Indian plight on Kashmiri people and express complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at this crucial juncture.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has issued special directives to all the concerned departments to make arrangements to mark the day to vow their pledge with Kashmiri people. All the district administrations in AJK have made elaborate arrangements in this regard.

According to the details, the one minute silence would be observed on 8:55 AM and human chains would be formed at Kohala and Mangla bridges linking with Pakistan to express unanimity with Pakistan and solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were under complete siege and clamp down after August 5, 2018 abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A the special status of Kashmir by Modi government from Indian constitution.

Special attention would be sought of world community towards the inhuman Indian acts and atrocities against Kashmiri people. A comprehensive message would be given to Kashmiri people that they are not alone in their indigenous struggle for freedom from Indian shackles.

