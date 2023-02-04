All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in AJK

All set to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) with traditional zeal and zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : All set to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) with traditional zeal and zest.

The people and the Government of AJK besides all social, political and human rights organizations and abroad (where Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is settled) to reiterate full solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren living across the LoC in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

Jammu & Kashmir State people consider Kashmir Solidarity Day - a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends getting occupied land of the State from Indian illegal rule.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society have chalked out various programs to re-pledge their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers told APP here on Saturday.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by the August 05, 2019 sinister act of abrogating the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led extremist Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding-occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir which is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination", said Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal.

The meeting was also held to give the final touches to the arrangements for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

He said that the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the line of control and the rest of the world.

Amjad Iqbal.said " the Kashmir Solidarity is the day in the life of Kashmirs which was known as the land of beauty". He said that the day was being celebrated by the Pakistani nation and the government as well as with the masses and the State government in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep-rooted love and affection which they have for their brethren.

Besides heads of almost all government departments, the meeting was attended among others by SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadir, Medical Superintendent Mirpur Div. Headquarters Hospital Dr Amer Aziz, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Divisional Information Officer Javeid Mallick and others.

The meeting was told that the human chain at all six bridges connecting Pakistan with Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mangla bridge � gateway to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir State at 09.45 am will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Solidarity day.