All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with firm resolve

In response to the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, all is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, August 30, to reiterate full solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of Kashmir besides to renew the pledge to continue giving unflinching fullest support to Kashmiris' struggle for emancipation of the motherland from Indian subjugation

The day is being observed by the Pakistani nation and the government across the country as well as in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu & Kashmir by extending all possible moral, political and diplomatic support to their indigenous struggle for liberation of their motherland from Indian clutches.

Elaborated program have been chalked out to observe the Solidarity Day simultaneously with the nationwide programs chalked out by brethren across Pakistan and rest of the would where Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates live in, to express complete solidarity with the people of the Muslim-majority Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where people have stood up, with a new and high spirit of freedom of the motherland from long Indian subjugation.

The people and the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as all social, political and human rights organizations across the liberated territory are also set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 30 (Friday) and elaborated programs have been given final touches to re-pledge the Kashmiris solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on this auspicious occasion.

In the aftermath of the ongoing fast deteriorating situation in the locked-down curfew-riddled Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir state for 25th consecutive day on Thursday, the AJK government fully welcomed the call given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 30 to show full sympathies and solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren badly suffering at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in the Indian Held State in general and Muslim-majority bleeding valley of Kashmir in particular.

Mass anti-India rallies and processions to express solidarity with the freedom-monger brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir will be hall mark of the day. The observance of the Solidarity Day simultaneously with the nation-wide program included blowing of sirens at 12.00 noon signaling stoppage of the moving traffic on all small and major roads with silence to mark respect besides special prayers for the up-gradation of the status of the Kashmiri martyrs in heaven.

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be played at the rallies to be held to mark the Kashmir solidarity day.

In Mirpur, Kashmir Solidarity Day rall6y will be taken from district court premises at 11.30 am which will turn into a public congregation at central Shaheed chowk where rest of the scheduled above program will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee, an umbrella forum comprising social, political, governmental. Semi-governmental and private organizations representing all walks of life, to express complete solidarity and sympathies with the freedom-monger brethren of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for libration of the motherland from Indian yoke.

With the advent of dawn, special prayers will be offered in all the mosques across the state for those who were martyred during this freedom struggle as well as for the early success of the cause.