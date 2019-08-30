Allama Iqbal Open University joins nation standing by Kashmiri people

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the academic and services' staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday took a rally giving a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the academic and services' staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday took a rally giving a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces.

The largely attended rally was holding banners and posters that inscribed with the slogans 'Kashmir Ban-e-Ga Pakistan' and Hum Tumaraya sath hain".The participants, while taking a round of the premises were chanting slogans giving a message of unity to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of their trail and tribulation.Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message said, the academicians and students all over the country are fully stand by the government and their armed forces for projecting the cause of Kashmir.