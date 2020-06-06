Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB plethora of lies: Sardar Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday dismissed the Indian allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying, the vicious blame game was a part of India's attempt to divert attention from its own crimes against humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday dismissed the Indian allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying, the vicious blame game was a part of India's attempt to divert attention from its own crimes against humanity.

"It was ruling BJP that had pulled down thousands of years old Babri mosque in India reduced Charare Sharif shrine to ashes in IOK, ruined holy Golden Temple in Amritsar and killed hundreds of innocent Sikhs, and destruction of places of worship of Christians in different parts of India." In a video message, he said that before expressing fake sympathy with the followers of Buddhism, the Indian rulers should search their souls, and must remember that the present Pakistani territory was once the abode of Buddha culture and the Buddha heritage was still preserved in Gandhara, Mohenjo-Daro, and Harappa and many other places.

"We reject BJP's phoney concern on "Indian" Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has been the cradle of a Buddhist civilization for centuries. The occupier has the gall to show fake anger to hide its crimes in IOJK and destruction of Muslim heritage in India," Khan maintained.

He asserted that the Gilgit-Baltistan region was on the ancient Silk route which was the only source of trade and cultural bonds among China, Central Asia and the East Asian countries over the centuries. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan was part of Jammu and Kashmir state, and the people of this region love Pakistan and emotionally attached to their heritage.

The AJK president asserted that the Government of Pakistan also extends full cooperation to the people and government of Gilgit-Baltistan for the preservation of this ancient and historical heritage.

He went on to say that the hearts of the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan throbs together, and they were like one body.� "There is no difference of opinion between them regarding the preservation of Buddha heritage," he added.

Describing the Indian allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites as a provocation of the Indian government, the AJK president said the false allegations were designed to hide India's crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and the hate campaign of RSS against the minorities in India.

"The BJP and RSS, the Neo-Fascist forces dominating India, believe that desecration and destruction of Babri Mosque, attack Golden Temple and arson of most revered Charar Sharif Shrine was an act of piety and a religious duty. They belong to the Stone Age. Civilization has evolved," Masood Khan added.

He said Narendra Modi's party had declared in its election manifesto that it will take all necessary measures to saffronize and to impose a Hindu nationalist agenda onto Indian history, and to fulfil this agenda, Modi introduced black citizenship law in India, and is also taking practical steps to turn the Muslim majority of occupied Kashmir into a minority," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that stiff resistance against the hegemonic moves of Modi is being offered in India and occupied Kashmir. "Though such unfounded allegations, India cannot create cracks in deep bonds among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with Pakistan, China and other nations," he concluded.