Altaf Hussain Wani Express Condolence Over Demise Of Elderly Kasmiri Politician

Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of veteran political and social activist Pir Hafizullah Makhdoomi advocate who passed away in occupied Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, highlighting the years' long political struggle, he said, "Advocate Makhdoomi was a staunch, steadfast and upright person who embarked on his political journey in early 50s".

He said that honesty and integrity were the hallmark of his simple but inspiring personality.

Terming his death as a great loss the JKNF leader said that during his political career, Makhdoomi had always advocated the cause of Kashmir besides fighting for the political and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the departed leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for social and political services he had rendered for the nation.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, Wani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

