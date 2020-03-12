UrduPoint.com
Altaf Hussain Wani Urges HRC To Influence On India To Reverse Its Illegal Occupation In Disputed Jammu & Kashmir State

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Altaf Hussain Wani urges HRC to influence on India to reverse its illegal occupation in disputed Jammu & Kashmir State

Veteran Kashmiri human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani has appealed the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) to influence upon India to reverse its illegal occupation in internationally-acknowledged disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : Veteran Kashmiri human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani has appealed the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) to influence upon India to reverse its illegal occupation in internationally-acknowledged disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress (WMC) in a general debate held under the sidelines of 43rd session of United Nations HRC in Geneva late Wednesday, Wani urged UN HRC to take steps to protect the human rights and properties of the people in the occupied valley.

He said that India by resorting to constitutional warfare has deprived Kashmiris of their decades' long autonomy and the ability to protect the land from massive land-grabbing by the Government of India, investors, and settler-colonialists, said an official release here on Thursday.

"After seven decades of military oppression, On 5 August 2019, the Government of India laid down the foundation for depriving the people of Kashmir of their land", he said, adding the steps taken by the Government of India to annex the occupied state has all the hallmarks of a neo-colonialist plan to overpower Kashmir with religious supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The forcible annexation of Kashmir, he said, was against the spirit of UN Security Council resolutions that allowed the ultimate right for Self-Determination to Kashmiris. Referring to post August 5 move and its impact on the local economy in the held territory, he said "The resources and large swathes of land of Kashmir, owned by the State and its people, are now being taken over by the authoritarian, rightwing nationalist Government of India, for building military bases and settler colonies."

