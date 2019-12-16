Amended notification renaming Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service to AJ&KAS issued

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government through an amendment in notification renaming Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service to "Azad Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (AJ&KAS)" with immediate effect, says a handout issued Monday

According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department of AJK government, all references to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Management Group in any rule, order or instruction shall be constructed as reference to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in the future.

"The notification issued earlier on 11-12-2019 shall stand withdrawn from the date of issuance", the notification added.

It is worth mentioning here that such services in Pakistan are "Pakistan Administrative Services", in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir "Kashmir Administrative Services" due to which, the AJK government had renamed these to "Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services".

Following the baseless criticism and rumors in the political and social circles, the government has once again renamed these to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (AJ&KAS).