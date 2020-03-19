UrduPoint.com
Amid Coronavirus Restrictions Imposed In Srinagar, Other IOK Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:51 PM

Amid Coronavirus restrictions imposed in Srinagar, other IOK districts

The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people in several areas of Srinagar and other districts of the territory to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people in several areas of Srinagar and other districts of the territory to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, reports said that barricades and concertina wires had been erected at many places in Lal Chowk and downtown areas of Srinagar to stop the movement of the public.

"The restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding the spread of any likely cases," the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary wrote on Twitter.

The imposition of the curbs by the authorities follows a day after a 67-year-old woman from Khaniyar area of Srinagar, who had returned on March 16 from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the authorities also imposed restrictions in Islamabad and Baramulla districts in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district magistrate of Islamabad ordered that there was a complete ban on the assembly of four or more people in any public place till end of the March.

"COVID-19 has a pattern of transmission of rapid rate, in case prescribed preventive protocols including avoiding mass gathering etc. are not strictly followed," the order reads.

The authorities in Baramulla district also imposed same restrictions in Baramulla and Sopore towns to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Pertinently, few days ago, same restrictions were imposed by the authorities in Budgam, Shopian, Ramban and Kathua districts while strict restrictions were also imposed in Maisuma, Lal Chowk, Gawkadal and Khaniyar area of Srinagar city.

