(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Senior Vice president of Indian-occupied Kashmir-based Awami National Conference Muzaffar Shah Saturday said articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution could not be abrogated till the United Nations UN ) offices were present in Srinagar and Muzaffarabad and the Kashmir issue was settled accordingly.

According to a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control, Shah while reacting to Indian Home Minister's recent statement over Article 370, told newsmen in Srinagar, "I want to ask Amit Shah to lock the offices of UN in Srinagar amd Muzaffarabad before abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A.

""You can't abrogate such a constitution amid the presence of the two offices," he added.

He said Article 370 was a temporary and not a permanent provision. It was a special package for the Indian occupied Kashmir but only the constituent assembly of the Jammu and Kashmir could recommend for its abrogation and neither the Indian parliament, nor the Supreme Court (SC) and its president could anything in that regard.