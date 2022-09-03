UrduPoint.com

Amnesty International Calls For End Of Indian Repression In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Amnesty International calls for end of Indian repression in IIOJK

"Indian government has dramatically stepped up the crackdown on rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the region's change of status three years ago", Amnesty International said in a briefing published on Saturday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):"Indian government has dramatically stepped up the crackdown on rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the region's change of status three years ago", Amnesty International said in a briefing published on Saturday.

"We are being punished by the law: Three years or abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir" , shows how civil society in general, and journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders in particular, are dealing with brutal interrogations, arbitrary travel bans, revolving door detentions and repressive media policies, while denying them access to appeal or justice in courts and human rights bodies", said the report reached here from across the line of control (LoC).

"For three years, civil society and the media in Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Indian government, which is determined to suppress dissent with draconian laws and illegal practices," said Aakar Patel, President of Amnesty International, India.

"By harassing and intimidating critical voices, the authorities are targeting all credible, independent sources of information in and around Jammu and Kashmir. All dissent has been silenced by heavy-handed repression that has spread fear and insecurity across the region", the message added.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Line Of Control Civil Society Lawyers Amnesty International Jammu Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dams vital to address flood challenges, irrigate c ..

Dams vital to address flood challenges, irrigate crops: Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suggests UNSC Revise Approach to Handling B ..

Russia Suggests UNSC Revise Approach to Handling Bioweapon Investigations

2 minutes ago
 NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel L ..

NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 minutes ago
 Resurgent Pakistan face India in Super Four stage ..

Resurgent Pakistan face India in Super Four stage of T20 Asia Cup

8 minutes ago
 Serena greatness will never be matched, says forme ..

Serena greatness will never be matched, says former coach

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.