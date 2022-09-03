Amnesty International calls for end of Indian repression in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):"Indian government has dramatically stepped up the crackdown on rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the region's change of status three years ago", Amnesty International said in a briefing published on Saturday.

"We are being punished by the law: Three years or abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir" , shows how civil society in general, and journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders in particular, are dealing with brutal interrogations, arbitrary travel bans, revolving door detentions and repressive media policies, while denying them access to appeal or justice in courts and human rights bodies", said the report reached here from across the line of control (LoC).

"For three years, civil society and the media in Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Indian government, which is determined to suppress dissent with draconian laws and illegal practices," said Aakar Patel, President of Amnesty International, India.

"By harassing and intimidating critical voices, the authorities are targeting all credible, independent sources of information in and around Jammu and Kashmir. All dissent has been silenced by heavy-handed repression that has spread fear and insecurity across the region", the message added.

APP / AHR.